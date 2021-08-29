Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel bags silver after losing in gold medal match
World No 1 China's Zhou Ying defeated Bhavina Patel in straight sets in the women's singles gold medal match (Class 4)Full Article
The 34-year-old Patel`s impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the..
Bhavina created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition.