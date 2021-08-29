Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in high jump, creates Asian record - WATCH
Para-athlete Nishad Kumar made a jump of 2.06m in the T47 high jump event as he fell just short of USA's Roderick Townsend.Full Article
In subsequent attempts, Praveen Kumar cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding..
Nishad Kumar helped India win its second medal at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo. The Indian athlete clinched a silver medal in..