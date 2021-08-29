Max Verstappen declared winner of aborted rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen declared the winner of a Belgian Grand Prix that lasted only two laps behind the safety car.Full Article
Event: Belgian Grand Prix Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit Weather: dry 26.8°C Tarmac: damp/dry 32.6°C Humidity : 76.9% Wind..
Event: Belgian Grand Prix Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA |..