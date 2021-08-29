Former IOC president Jacques Rogge dies at age 79
Published
Jacques Rogge, who led the International Olympic Committee for 12 years (2001-13), has died at the age of 79.
Published
Jacques Rogge, who led the International Olympic Committee for 12 years (2001-13), has died at the age of 79.
Jacques Rogge, who led the International Olympic Committee as president for 12 years, has died at 79. He also competed for Belgium..
Jacques Rogge, the Olympic sailor and orthopedic surgeon from Belgium who led the International Olympic Committee as president for..