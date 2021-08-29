Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall in Louisiana as Powerful Category 4 Storm
Published
Ahead of landfall, winds and rain knocked out power. Officials said it was too late to evacuate and urged residents to hunker down. Here’s the latest.Full Article
Published
Ahead of landfall, winds and rain knocked out power. Officials said it was too late to evacuate and urged residents to hunker down. Here’s the latest.Full Article
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the..
Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm.