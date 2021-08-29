Michigan defeats Ohio to win 2021 Little League World Series championship
In a rematch of the Great Lakes Regional final, the Little League squad from Michigan beat Ohio on Sunday in the championship game of the 74th LLWS.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game..
