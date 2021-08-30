Rockets fired at Kabul airport 'intercepted by missile defence system' - US official
Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport have been intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official has told Reuters news agency.Full Article
A US government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning Kabul time,..
People living near the airport heard the sounds of the missile defensive system being activated.