A two-year-old girl thought to have been abducted and taken to Spain has safely returned to the UK, police have said.Full Article
Two-year-old girl 'abducted and taken to Spain' safely returned to UK
Missing two-year-old girl returned to UK after police launch international hunt
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Two-year-old girl allegedly abducted to Spain safely returned to UK
Belfast Telegraph
-
Missing Lancaster girl, two, abducted and flown to Spain
BBC Local News
-
Police appeal after two-year-old girl is abducted
Belfast Telegraph