IPL 2021: Big blow to RCB as Washington Sundar ruled out of tournament, THIS player named replacement
Published
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka will be part of the RCB squad in the IPL.Full Article
Published
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka will be part of the RCB squad in the IPL.Full Article
Rajasthan Royals have named New Zealand's hard-hitting batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for the remainder of IPL 2021.