New Zealand has reported its first death linked to the Pfizer vaccine after a woman suffered a rare side effect.Full Article
New Zealand reports its first death linked to Pfizer COVID jab
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Coronavirus digest: New Zealand reports first vaccine-linked death
Deutsche Welle
A woman in New Zealand has died from myocarditis after taking the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Israel has expanded its COVID booster..
Advertisement
More coverage
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID jab
Sky News
New Zealand has reported its first death linked to the Pfizer vaccine after a woman suffered a rare side effect.
-
New Zealand woman dies after having Covid vaccination
Belfast Telegraph
-
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Zee News
-
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
IndiaTimes
-
UPDATE 1-New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Upworthy