Auckland lockdown extended as New Zealand records 53 new COVID-19 infections
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the resilience of Aucklanders as she lengthened their lockdown by another fortnight.Full Article
New Zealand's current outbreak has now ballooned to 107 cases with the addition of 35 infections in the last 24 hours.