A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man and a woman in central London.Full Article
Lee Peacock appears in court charged with Westminster double murder
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Police appeal for information in double murder
Police are trying to find 49-year-old Lee Peacock as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of..
ODN
Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock appears in court
BBC Local News: London -- Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore were both fatally stabbed in central London in August.
BBC Local News