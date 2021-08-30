IS-K claims rocket attack on Kabul airport — live updates
Published
The "Islamic State-Khorasan" group said it had fired six rockets. Operations at the Kabul airport continued "uninterrupted," the US said. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
Published
The "Islamic State-Khorasan" group said it had fired six rockets. Operations at the Kabul airport continued "uninterrupted," the US said. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
Watch VideoRocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the..
The "Islamic State-Khorasan" group said it had fired six rockets. Operations at the airport continued "uninterrupted," the US said...