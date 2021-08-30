Gas prices likely to jump as Hurricane Ida affects gasoline production along Gulf Coast
Published
Hurricane Ida brought gasoline refining to a halt at two sites on the Gulf Coast, likely causing the price of gasoline to jump in the coming days.
Published
Hurricane Ida brought gasoline refining to a halt at two sites on the Gulf Coast, likely causing the price of gasoline to jump in the coming days.
Hurricane Ida pummeled U.S. Gulf Coast energy suppliers, knocking out most of the region's offshore wells and nearly half its motor..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. economy should be modest as long as damage estimates do not rise..