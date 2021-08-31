Man attacked by alligator in flooded Louisiana waters after Hurricane Ida
A man was attacked by an alligator in some of Louisiana's flood waters after Hurricane Ida
A 71-year-old Louisiana man was most likely killed during an alligator attack in which his arm was bitten off in the floodwaters of..
Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday, wreaked devastation as it tore..