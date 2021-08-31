New England Patriots cut Cam Newton as rookie Mac Jones wins starting QB job, per reports
Bill Belichick had said throughout training camp Cam Newton would be his starting quarterback, but the Patriots instead are turning to Mac Jones.
Chris Broussard weighs in on the quarterback competition in New England after Cam Newton and Mac Jones both take the field in this..
All signs are pointing to Cam Newton being New England's starting quarterback in Week 1, but how long will that last with Mac Jones..