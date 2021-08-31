Patriots release Cam Newton in a surprise move, will start rookie Mac Jones at quarterback
The surprising move comes as NFL teams reduce their roster to 53 players each by this afternoon’s leaguewide deadline.Full Article
WBZ TV's Steve Burton talks to Liam Martin about the Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday.
Bill Belichick had said throughout training camp Cam Newton would be his starting quarterback, but the Patriots instead are turning..