Nearly one in three of the world's tree species are at risk of extinction, according to a new report that has warned of a "domino effect" that could catalyse the loss of more species.Full Article
'Domino effect': Almost one third of world's trees threatened with extinction
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
One third of world’s tree species 'at risk of extinction'
More than 440 species are on the brink of vanishing, including North Wales’ Menai whitebeam with only 30 individual trees left, a..
Express and Star