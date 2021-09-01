Around half a million people who have a severely weakened immune system are to be offered a third COVID-19 jab.Full Article
Third COVID jab to be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems
COVID-19: Third jab offered to 500,000
A third COVID jab will be offered to half a million people with weakened immune systems, independently of any booster programme.
