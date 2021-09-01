Sea of gold! Maharashtra fisherman sells 157 Ghol fish or Rs 1.33 crore
Palghar fisherman Chandrakant Tare sold his catch to a consortium of the highest bidders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.Full Article
Known as ‘Sea Gold’, the Ghol Fish - a native to the Indo-Pacific region - is considered one of the most expensive marine fish..
In what could be the costliest catch on the Mumbai-Palghar coast, a fisherman who set sail after the month-long monsoon fishing ban..