In Colorado, Aurora police, medics indicted for 2019 death of Elijah McClain
Elijah McClain died after being injected with tranquilizer and choking on his vomit crying "can't breathe."
It's been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set..
Elijah McClain was taken off life support days after his confrontation with Aurora police in August 2019.
A new review recommends major overhauls for the Aurora Police Department. This comes as the department has been plagued by scandal..