NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes dies from cancer at age 66

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes dies from cancer at age 66

USATODAY.com

Published

Gregg Leakes, the businessman who appeared on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" with wife NeNe Leakes, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 66.

Full Article