NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes dies from cancer at age 66
Gregg Leakes, the businessman who appeared on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" with wife NeNe Leakes, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 66.
Gregg Leakes died "peacefully" in his home while surrounded by his family
NeNe Leakes revealed in June that Gregg Leakes' cancer returned two years after it was in remission