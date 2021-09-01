Brad Pitt challenges ruling that gave Angelina Jolie a major win in their custody battle
Brad Pitt wants a high court review of a ruling to disqualify a private judge he and Angelina Jolie used to handle their divorce, custody dispute.
Last week, lawmakers at California's 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with the Maleficent star that John Ouderkirk should have..
