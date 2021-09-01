Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, died of stab wounds in murder-suicide probe
Published
A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said.Full Article
Published
A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said.Full Article
The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare.
A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said.