Dominic Raab in Qatar for talks on Afghanistan evacuations
Published
The prospect of persuading the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport will be among the issues discussed.Full Article
Published
The prospect of persuading the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport will be among the issues discussed.Full Article
Dominic Raab has flown to Qatar for talks about evacuating British nationals and Afghan interpreters from Afghanistan following the..
Dominic Raab has flown to Qatar to hold talks about the Government’s “top priority” of safely evacuating British nationals..