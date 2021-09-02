'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack
TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla dies of a heart attack. Sidharth who won the controversial reality show was 40 years old.Full Article
Popular television, film actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a sudden heart attack. An official at the Cooper..
Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann..
