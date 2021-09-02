The US Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy - the country's most far-reaching curb on abortions in half a century.Full Article
US Supreme Court refuses to block new six-week Texas abortion ban in 5-4 vote
The Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six..
The controversial law allows private citizens to enforce the ban through lawsuits against abortion providers or others who help..
