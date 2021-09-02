Mikis Theodorakis, composer of Zorba the Greek, dies aged 96
Published
Mikis Theodorakis was also a key figure of resistance to the Greek military junta of the 1970s.Full Article
Published
Mikis Theodorakis was also a key figure of resistance to the Greek military junta of the 1970s.Full Article
Celebrated Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis has died aged 96.
Mikis Theodorakis will not only be remembered as the most renowned Greek composer in history but also as an icon of resistance to..
Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired..