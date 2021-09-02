Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID, says he's taking unapproved deworming drug ivermectin
Podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan, who regularly downplayed the need for vaccines throughout 2021, announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.
Joe Rogan announced he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he took numerous medications to combat the virus, including the..
The host said he tested positive over the weekend after a work trip , but was feeling better