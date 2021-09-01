B.C. officials decry targeting of health-care workers as thousands protest vaccine passports
Crowds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations clogged the streets of Vancouver and demonstrated outside hospitals across B.C. on Wednesday afternoon, earning the indignation of some political leaders. The protests were part of a nationwide walkout urging supporters to "reject the tyranny of mandatory vaccines" organized by Canadian Frontline Nurses, a group that has promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19.Full Article