German official receives hate mail after proposing anonymous tax tip-off scheme
Published
A regional minister in Germany has received hate messages after proposing an anonymous portal where citizens can report potential tax evaders.Full Article
Published
A regional minister in Germany has received hate messages after proposing an anonymous portal where citizens can report potential tax evaders.Full Article
BERLIN (AP) — A German regional official's plan to let authorities receive anonymous online tip-offs about potential tax evaders..