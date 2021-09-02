Swirling tornado chews through New Jersey neighborhood, spawned by Hurricane Ida
Published
The National Weather Service said the New Jersey tornado lofted debris thousands of feet into the air destroying homes.
Published
The National Weather Service said the New Jersey tornado lofted debris thousands of feet into the air destroying homes.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida were seen throughout the Northeast, leading to flash flood and tornado warnings in New York and..
Multiple homes damaged after tornado touches down in Edgewater