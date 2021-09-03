Fifa investigates racist abuse of England players in Hungary
Fifa is investigating racial abuse aimed at England players during Thursday's 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.Full Article
England managed to win a World Cup qualifying match despite racist chants made against players at the game in Hungary.
The manager for Hungary has said 'I'm sorry' after parts of the crowd in Budapest shouted racist abuse at England players.