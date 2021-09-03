NASA's Perseverance rover appears to have succeeded in its second attempt to collect a rock sample from Mars as part of the search for signs of ancient life on the planet.Full Article
NASA's Perseverance rover successfully drills first rock for sample
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample
Energy Daily
Washington (AFP) Sept 3, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian..
Advertisement
More coverage
NASA's Perseverance plans next sample attempt
Pasadena CA (JPL) Aug 27, 2021
In its search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover is..
Space Daily
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Drills Rock Samples Successfully
After an earlier drilling attempt mysteriously failed, the robotic mission collected the first tube of samples that may one day..
NYTimes.com