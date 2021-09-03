Six people have been injured after a "violent extremist" began stabbing people in a New Zealand supermarket.Full Article
What we know about New Zealand terror suspect
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Christchurch mosque victims start fundraising page for those hurt in mall terror attack
New Zealand Herald
Muslims from a Christchurch mosque where 42 people were murdered two years ago have started a fundraising page for victims of..
Advertisement
More coverage
Fall of Afghanistan: Inside the extraordinary New Zealand Defence Force evacuation mission to Kabul
New Zealand Herald
Coded messages, satellite images, desperate hordes, a rising terror threat, and rapidly closing evacuation window. Herald senior..
Fall of Afghanistan: Two NZ visa-holders caught up in brutal Kabul attack
New Zealand Herald