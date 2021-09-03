ABBA return after 40 years with new album and virtual stage show
Published
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it," ABBA said in a statement Thursday.Full Article
Published
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it," ABBA said in a statement Thursday.Full Article
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it," ABBA said in a statement Thursday.
“Voyage” will be a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish pop group.