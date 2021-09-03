Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has highlighted the importance of engaging with the Taliban as he acknowledged the need "to face up to the new reality in Afghanistan".Full Article
UK needs to engage with Taliban given 'new reality in Afghanistan', says Raab
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ISKP: The Exaggerated Threat – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Sushant Sareen
After the horrific suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, the international spotlight and scrutiny..
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban take civilian weapons, airport in turmoil
The mass evacuations and chaos at Kabul's central airport, now under the control of the U.S. military, continued into Monday with..
Reuters - Politics