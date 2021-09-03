Lewis Hamilton breaks down as in Dutch Grand Prix practice as Charles Leclerc fastest
Charles Leclerc leads a Ferrari one-two in Dutch Grand Prix second practice while Lewis Hamilton misses most of the session.Full Article
Formula 1's least corporate driver has announced his retirement from the sport
This is it, as Kimi Räikkönen puts it...