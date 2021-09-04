Naomi Osaka Loses to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open
The 18-year-old Canadian pushed the defending champion to three sets in their third round match, winning 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the major upset of the day.Full Article
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated third-seed Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in New York.
Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence is over as she falls in the third round to a stunning performance by Canadian teenager Leylah..