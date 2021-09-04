Canada's Leylah Fernandez upsets defending champ Naomi Osaka in 3rd round of U.S. Open
Published
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated third-seed Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in New York.Full Article
Published
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated third-seed Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in New York.Full Article
Naomi Osaka’s title defence at the US Open is over in the third round with a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to Leylah Fernandez, an..
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with straight-sets victories on..