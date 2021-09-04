Naomi Osaka announces tennis break after US Open loss
The world No.2 tennis player broke down in tears as she announced her decision to withdraw temporarily from the sport.Full Article
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka is taking an indefinite break from the sport following her defeat at the US Open.
Playing in her first Grand Slam since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year and disclosing her battle with depression,..