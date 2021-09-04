Formation of Afghan government delayed as fighting continues in Panjshir
Euronews reports from Afghanistan as fighting continues in the Panjshir Valley, the last region not under Taliban control.Full Article
Amid heavy fighting that is underway in Panjshir valley, Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in Kabul..