Man, 27, charged after woman falls to her death from Arthur's Seat
Published
A man has been charged after a woman fell to her death from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, Police Scotland has said.Full Article
The woman, named by police as Fawziyah Javed from West Yorkshire, plunged to her death on Thursday night.
A source told how the young woman, who worked at Lyons Davidson Solicitors in Leeds, was heavily involved in charity work before..