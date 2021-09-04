Dykes keeps Scotland in World Cup hunt
Scotland keep their World Cup qualification dream alive with a narrow but deserved win over Moldova thanks to Lyndon Dykes' first-half tap-in.Full Article
Lyndon Dykes fired Scotland a huge step closer to a playoff place for Qatar 2022 and we look at the potential path to the World..
QPR frontman Lyndon Dykes scored the only goal in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden