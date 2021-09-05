World number one Barty stunned by Rogers in third round
Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty falls in the US Open third round to a tight three-set defeat by Shelby Rogers in front of a raucous New York crowd.Full Article
The 43rd-ranked Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tiebreak, securing the biggest upset..
World number one Ashleigh Barty is through to the third round of the US Open following victory over Danish teenager Clara Tauson.