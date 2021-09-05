Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas LY clinches silver in Badminton Men's Singles SL4

Mazur, the world's top ranked player in the SL4 class, mounted a superb comeback to defeat Suhas LY 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

