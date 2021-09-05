Guinea: Shots fired near presidential palace in Conakry
Published
The military sealed off parts of the Guinean capital Conakry in response to the gunfire. While many details remain unclear, President Alpha Conde is said to be unharmed.Full Article
Published
The military sealed off parts of the Guinean capital Conakry in response to the gunfire. While many details remain unclear, President Alpha Conde is said to be unharmed.Full Article
Army putschists claim President Alpha Conde has been arrested, which the government denies. The military sealed off parts of the..
President Alpha Conde is said to be unharmed while soldiers are seen near the presidential palace.