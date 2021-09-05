Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton
Published
Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a dominant victory over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Grand Prix to retake the championship lead.Full Article
Published
Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a dominant victory over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Grand Prix to retake the championship lead.Full Article
Max Verstappen is back at the top of the F1 drivers' championship after producing a dominant performance to see off Lewis Hamilton..
Event: Dutch Grand Prix Track: Zandvoort circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio..