Brazil suspends beef exports to China after cases of mad cow disease
Published
World’s biggest producer says no risk to humans after confirming ‘atypical’ incidents in two statesFull Article
Published
World’s biggest producer says no risk to humans after confirming ‘atypical’ incidents in two statesFull Article
Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Sept 4, 2021
Two atypical cases of mad cow disease have been detected in Brazil, resulting in..
Two atypical cases of mad cow disease have been detected in Brazil, resulting in suspension of its exports of beef to China, the..