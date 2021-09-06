Cheryl has paid tribute to former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, who died on Sunday after battling breast cancer.Full Article
'At a loss for words': Cheryl pays tribute to 'stunning, unique' Sarah Harding
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cheryl says she's 'at a loss' after death of friend Sarah Harding
"Our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has departed"
Wales Online
Cheryl pays tribute to ‘crazy, quirky, kind’ bandmate Sarah Harding
Cheryl has paid tribute to her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding after her death at the age of 39, describing her as “stunning,..
Belfast Telegraph